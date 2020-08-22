2 the Rescue: Meet Jimbo

Jimbo has a whole lot of energy if you're lucky for a pal!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — This is Jimbo and he is ready to be your new buddy and companion! He is about 3 years old and is a great medium size at around 45 lbs. Jimbo came to us as a stray and is friendly, energetic and ready to have fun.

He does need some consistent training to learn how to walk nicely on a leash, but is fairly well-mannered aside from that.

Jimbo would probably be happiest in an active home with a family that will include him in their daily life and make sure he gets plenty of time and attention.

If you need a walking, jogging or hiking buddy, Jimbo says he would love to have that job! He is neutered, current on vaccines and ready to be your new sidekick!