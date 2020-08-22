2 the Rescue: Meet Jimbo

BURLINGTON, N.C. — This is Jimbo and he is ready to be your new buddy and companion! He is about 3 years old and is a great medium size at around 45 lbs. Jimbo came to us as a stray and is friendly, energetic and ready to have fun.
He does need some consistent training to learn how to walk nicely on a leash, but is fairly well-mannered aside from that.
Jimbo would probably be happiest in an active home with a family that will include him in their daily life and make sure he gets plenty of time and attention.
If you need a walking, jogging or hiking buddy, Jimbo says he would love to have that job! He is neutered, current on vaccines and ready to be your new sidekick!
Email Burlington Animal Services at petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov to make an appointment to meet this sweet boy. All pets can be viewed at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.