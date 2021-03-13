2 the Rescue: Meet Katie

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Good morning, my name is Katie and I would love to be your purr-fect, loving feline friend.
I am about 9 years old and was recently given up by my person when she had to move away. I am a super sweet girl and won’t really require much.
A sunny window to perch in and some soft, warm sofas and beds will make me quite happy. And if you’re in the room with me, I will want to be right by your side or in your lap.
I am litterbox trained, spayed, current on my vaccines and ready to go to a new loving home.
So, if you’d like to meet me, just go to Burlington Animal Services’ website at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets and use the scheduling tool to make an appointment. I hope to meet you soon! Love, Katie