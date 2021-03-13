2 the Rescue: Meet Katie

This old gal is a sweetie and looking for the purr-fect companion!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Good morning, my name is Katie and I would love to be your purr-fect, loving feline friend.

I am about 9 years old and was recently given up by my person when she had to move away. I am a super sweet girl and won’t really require much.

A sunny window to perch in and some soft, warm sofas and beds will make me quite happy. And if you’re in the room with me, I will want to be right by your side or in your lap.

I am litterbox trained, spayed, current on my vaccines and ready to go to a new loving home.