2 the Rescue: Meet Snowy

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Snowy, a sweet, 10 year old senior boy who really needs a soft, loving place to land. He came to Burlington Animal Services when his owner could no longer care for him. He is a bit anxious and needs a calm, easy going and patient person who will help him feel secure, safe and happy again. Seniors make wonderful, low-key companions and they have so much love to share! Snowy is neutered, current on vaccinations and is around 54 lbs. If you are interested in meeting and adopting Snowy, please email BAS at petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov. All pets can be viewed at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.