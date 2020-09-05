BURLINGTON, N.C. — Violet is a pretty tabby girl who is a little over 1 year old. She recently had a litter of four and was an excellent mom to her kittens.

Now that she has raised her babies into awesome tiny cats and they have all been adopted, she deserves her own home full of love.

Violet’s foster mom says she loves affection from humans and will always come up for some attention and love. She is a petite, young girl - simply beautiful and very, very sweet.

She will make a wonderful companion for a lucky person. Violet is scheduled to be spayed, is current on vaccinations and ready to start the next chapter in her life.

If you are interested in adopting her, please email petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov for more information. View all pets at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.