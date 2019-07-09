GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Bella! Bella is 9 year old female beagle mix. She is a very sweet and gentle natured girl. She has a very calm and peaceful disposition. While Bella is not a huge fan of cats, she is not very reactive to other dogs. Maybe this sweet girl is the pet you have been looking for to join you and your family.

If you think Bella could be the best friend you have been looking for, then come meet her at one of our pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. We open Tues - Fri 10AM - 5:00PM and Sat 10:00AM - 4:00PM and Sun 12:00PM - 4:00PM.

Interested in adopting Bella? Go to our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.