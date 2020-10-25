2 The Rescue: Meet Hermionie and Himalayan

This bonded pair is currently at the Guilford. Co Animal Shelter, but looking for a forever home!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Hermione and Himalayan, a bonded pair at the Guilford County Animal Shelter!

The two are 60-pound German Shepard mixes who ended up at the shelter after their owner passed away.

They are attached at the hip, Himalayan acts at the brave big brother, trying things first and letting the more timid Hermione know it's ok.

Shelter staff say he is always looking back to make sure she is there and she has an ever-watchful eye on him, as well.