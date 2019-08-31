Meet Brittney! She is a five year old female mixed breed. Brittney is a great girl. She is sweet, affectionate, and loves to play. Brittney need a nice yard that she can use up all her energy. Like us Brittney has her likes and dislikes and kennels are just not her thing. She does love her toys so don't try to take them from her. Maybe Brittney is the new family member you have been looking for.

If you think Brittney could be the best friend you have been looking for, then come meet her at one of SPCA of the Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. They are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Sun 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

Pet Adoption Fair at Pet Smart

Support the animals by shopping at the SPCA Tent for Artsy T-shirts & Caps, Brand new 2020 Attractions Books, $20 AutoBell Gift Cards and more!

Saturday, August 31

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC 27408

Pet Adoption Fair At Pet Supermarket

Saturday, August 31

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave. Greensboro, NC 27410

Pet Adoption Fair AtPetco

Sunday, September 1

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W Wendover Ave. Greensboro, NC 27407