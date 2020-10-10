2 the Rescue: Meet Buffy

The beauty is looking for a little love and affection.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Here's another pet you might want to adopt! Meet this sweet kitty, Buffy!

She's a 11-year-old Siamese Mix.

Staff with the SPCA of the Triad say she loves everything and everyone.

We're told she's great with adults, kids and other cats.

They say they only have wonderful things to say about her and they're hoping you will too.

If you're interested in giving Buffy a forever home - reach out the SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro.

Everything you need to know is on your screen.