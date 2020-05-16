BURLINGTON, N.C. — Max is a funny, caring, smart and goofy 8 year old lab mix. He is currently in a foster home at Elon University and his foster dad reports that Max loves to go on walks, occasionally jog, and lay in the grass and play.

He also loves to be inside on his bed (loves his bed!) or snuggling on the couch—he is very cuddly and loves belly rubs and head scratches! Since he’s an older guy, Max sleeps a fair amount, but also has plenty of energy and spunk.

When they grab his leash to take him outside, he gets very excited and does a little happy dance. He also likes to be with his people and will often follow them from room to room, just to see what they’re up to.

Max is protective and will let you know if someone pulls in the driveway or walks past the house. Overall, Max is a low maintenance, easy-going and extremely lovable boy. For more information or to arrange a virtual meet and greet with Max, email us at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov. All pets can be viewed at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.