We'd like to introduce you to Woody! This very handsome and sweet 2-year-old boy has been waiting patiently since early June for his special person or family to come adopt him.

Woody is a staff and volunteer favorite, Woody has a big, fun-loving personality and is an energetic guy, so he will do best with a pack leader who will help him get his energy out every day with exercise and playtime.

He is working on simple obedience commands and will sit nicely for treats and even do ‘down’, most of the time! Woody is smart and does learn quickly, so he will be easy to continue training.

Woody is neutered, current on vaccines and would love to meet you at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road in Burlington.

You can give them a call at 336-578-0343 for more information. Pets can also be viewed at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.