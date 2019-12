BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Calypso, a pretty and sweet 4 year old kitty who is wishing for a new loving home in time for Christmas!

Calypso is litterbox trained, affectionate, playful, good with children and dogs and used to being an indoor cat.

She is spayed, current on vaccines and is waiting to meet you at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington, or call 336-578-0343 for more information. All pets can be viewed at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.