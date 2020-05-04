RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Chili and Sriracha are really sweet brothers that were born on 11/14/19. They are really timid brothers that will need to be adopted by a family that has plenty of time to work with them and bring them out of their shyness and show them some love.

They do not have to be adopted together. They need to understand that there are good humans out there and that life is about treats and having a lap or a couch to curl up, or going for a walk!

We are not sure of their breed, their Mom is a Spaniel Mix. Chili and Sriracha are crate trained. With the stay at home order in effect, now would be a perfect time to adopt and bring these boys some cheer and love.

If you are interested in adopting, please visit our website: www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. For questions, please call 336-953-0925.

The Animal Awareness Society