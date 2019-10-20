RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Chloe and Rusty are a bonded pair of Shih Tzu cuddlebugs. They love each other very much and get very worried if they can't see each other. They need to be adopted together.

They are very well behaved. Cjlie and Rusty are housetrained, leash trained, and crate trained. They are great car riders. They get along well with other dogs of all sizes. They are rough with cats and should not be left alone with them.

Chloe is white and brown and is about 3 years old. She is spayed and heartworm negative. She is about 15 lbs. She is the lively one of the pair. Rusty is gold in color. He is about 6 and is very relaxed and laid back. He is about 20 lbs and will be neutered before placement.

They love to play together and wrestle around. They are friendly and intelligent and love people. *These pups will need regular haircuts/grooming due to their breed.

If you are interested in adopting this pair, please visit our website: www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. If you have questions about this sweet pair, or any of our adoptable animals, please give us a call at 336-953-0925.

The Animal Awareness Society