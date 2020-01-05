DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Clyde is a fun-loving 7-year old that is really a puppy at heart.

He gets along with most other dogs his size and loves to meet new people. Clyde can be quite to a social butterfly when people come to visit.

He seems to always be generally happy about everything.

At 43 pounds he’s a perfect size dog for almost anyone. Clyde is neutered, vaccinated, heart-worm negative, and micro-chipped.

His adoption fee is $75.00

If you are interested in meeting Clyde, please call the Davidson County Animal Shelter NC at 336-357-0805 to make an appointment.

Let's get Clyde adopted!

