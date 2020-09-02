RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Count Chocula is a min Pin and Chihuahua mix. He weighs about 12 pounds and is a little over a year old.

He is a super sweet little fellow and is very friendly. He gets along great with cats and other dogs. Potty training is still in progress but he is learning quickly. Count Chocula just needs a loving home where he will be inside and made to feel like he could be a King!

He is fully vetted and is waiting for you. Please visit the Animal Awareness Society website and fill out their adoption application. You can also give them a call for questions about Count Chocula or any of their adoptable animals at 336-953-0925.





