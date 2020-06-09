2 The Rescue: Daniel

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Daniel is a handsome 62-pound love bug of a dog. He is a 4-year-old Lab Pointer Mix and true to his breed he is extremely smart. He came to the shelter as a stray, so shelter staff does not have any background information on him. They do know that while at the shelter Daniel is an extremely sweet boy who loves attention, and loves to hang out with humans.

Daniel has been at the Guilford County Animal Shelter since July 30th and staff just can’t figure out why. He is absolutely the most handsome and loving dog. Daniel is heartworm positive which may be complicating his ability to find his forever family. This is a curable condition that has to be treated, and he cannot transmit it to other animals. Daniel is eligible for the Have-A-Heart program, which includes a 30% off voucher for heartworm treatment. If your family is able to help Daniel out, provide him with his heartworm treatments and welcome him into your family, staff can assure you he will make a great addition!