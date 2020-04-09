2 The Rescue: Meet Drizzler!

This energetic lab mix is currently at the Davidson Co. animal shelter. Help us find him his forever home!

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Drizzler is an adorable labrador retriever mix in need of a forever home!

This 18-month old pup is currently at the Davidson Co. Animal Shelter after being taken in as a stray.

Drizzler is a silly pup with a lot of energy to burn but he does walk well on a leash.

He is a little bit of an escape artist so a secure fence is a must.

He does well with other dogs but we do always recommend a meet and greet with your pets before adoption.

Drizzler would do great with a family that likes to go on adventures!

His adoption fee is $95 and includes spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccines, and a microchip.

If you're interested in adopting Drizzler contact the Davidson Co. Animal Shelter or fill out an application online.