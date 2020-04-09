2 The Rescue: Meet Drizzler!

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Drizzler is an adorable labrador retriever mix in need of a forever home!
This 18-month old pup is currently at the Davidson Co. Animal Shelter after being taken in as a stray.
Drizzler is a silly pup with a lot of energy to burn but he does walk well on a leash.
He is a little bit of an escape artist so a secure fence is a must.
He does well with other dogs but we do always recommend a meet and greet with your pets before adoption.
Drizzler would do great with a family that likes to go on adventures!
His adoption fee is $95 and includes spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccines, and a microchip.
If you're interested in adopting Drizzler contact the Davidson Co. Animal Shelter or fill out an application online.
If your application is approved, you can schedule an appointment for a meet and greet.