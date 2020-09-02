GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Diamond is one of the Guilford County Animal Shelter's long timers. She has been with the group for 198 days as of this notice.

Diamond is a very sweet and happy 7-year-old Boxer mix. She is a staff favorite because of her overall great attitude. She is happy and playful but will slow down for hugs and kisses at any time! She knows her basic commands and walks well on a leash. She is good with other dogs and seems to like all people. Diamond comes with a strong recommendation to go to a house with no cats.

Diamond came in heartworm positive but completed her last treatment in January. It was paid for through our Have A Heart Fund. She should be cleared as heartworm negative 6 weeks from her last treatment.

If you'd like Diamond to join your family just give the Guilford County Animal Shelter a call at 336-641-3400. You can also stop by for a visit at 4525 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27409.