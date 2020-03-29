GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dakota is a beautiful 3-year-old lab mix. She was recently surrendered by her owner because they stated they did not have room for her. Dakota is very loving and gentle and would really do good in just about any home where she can be the wonderful family pet she deserves to be.

Dakota is playful and energetic but knows when to calm down and never turns down love! She has also done well with dog interactions at the shelter. Dakota has only known living outdoors and we would like to see her go home with a family that would appreciate what a great dog she is and make her part of their indoor family.

If you'd like to make Dakota the newest member of your family, reach out to the Guilford County Animal Shelter. Their number is (336) 641-3400 and they are located at 4525 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27409.