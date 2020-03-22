Duke came into the Guilford County Animal Shelter on March 8th as an owner surrender. Duke’s family stated that he is house trained, likes children and seems to do well with other dogs. Duke’s owner did not have enough time to offer the quality of life they felt an active dog like Duke needs.

At the shelter, Duke has very good manners. He knows basic commands and is an all-around good dog. He is loving and playful and would do best with an active family.

Duke is a Husky Shepard mix and true to the breed he is a very loving, active and smart dog. Please consider giving Duke a home today.

The Guilford County Animal Shelter is working adoptions through appointment only as part of the coronavirus social distancing protocol. You can call the shelter at 336-641-3400 and make an appointment to come out and meet Duke today.