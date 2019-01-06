This little bundle of playfulness in Finley. Finley is a three-month-old male Border Collie Mix. Finley and his sister Maya came from a local shelter in search of someone who could give them a home to call their own.

He is a great little puppy trying to learn the ropes of doggy life. Maybe your family could be the ones to teach Finley all the training he will need in his life. If you are looking for a puppy (or a pair) come meet Finley today.

If you think Finley could be the new best friend you have been looking for then come meet him at one of our fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. We are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Sun 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

Interested in adopting Finley? Go to our website, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Rabies & Microchip Clinic

1-Year Rabies for $7, Microchips for $20

Please have all dogs on leash and cat in carriers.

@ All Pets Considered

Saturday, June 1

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

2614 Battleground Ave. Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair

@ Pet Smart

Support the animals by shopping at the SPCA Tent for Artsy T-shirts & Caps, 2019

Attractions Books, $20 AutoBell Gift Cards and $2 Raffle For Rescues tickets which give you a chance to win $1000 plus 4 other cash drawings!

Saturday, June 1

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, June 1

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave. Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair

@ Petco

Sunday, June 2

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W Wendover Ave. Greensboro, NC 27407



