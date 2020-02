GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Bunky is a very sweet and gentle 4 year old black and white Pointer mix.

He is heartworm negative, neutered and microchipped. Bunky was owner surrendered because his owners were no longer able to care for him.

Bunky weighs 62 pounds and is a very gentle and loving dog. He likes toys and loves to play.

He has a very sweet temperament and would do good with just about any family.