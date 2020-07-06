2 The Rescue: Gerty Bell needs a new home

She is a 5-year-old Australian Cattle dog mix.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Gerty Bell is a beautiful 66lb 5-year-old Australian Cattle Dog Mix.

She came to the Guilford County Animal Shelter as a stray, so we do not have any background information on her.

Shelter staff notes she is very friendly and sweet, playful, loves toys, and has a very loving nature. She is heartworm positive. This is a curable condition, and she cannot transmit it to other animals. She is eligible for the Have-A-Heart program, which includes a 30% off voucher for heartworm treatment.