GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eva Samon is a 2-year-old Shepard mix. She is a medium-sized dog weighing in at 47 pounds.

Eva was an owner surrender due to her owner having to move. We think she would do best in a home with no other pets. Eva Samon walks well on a leash and is energetic and playful.

She knows basic commands but does need help working on her manners. She is under kennel stress and really needs someone to see what a great dog she really is!

At this time GCAS is doing adoptions by appointment by calling 336-641-3400. The shelter is located at 4525 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.