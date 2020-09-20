2 The Rescue: Introducing Elenor

This senior dog needs some peace and a calmer pace to her days.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Elenor is a 10-year-old Boxer mix who came to the Guilford County animal shelter on September 9, 2020, as a stray. They don’t have any background information on her but at the shelter, Elenor is calm, affectionate, and loves attention from humans.

Elenor is a senior and like most older dogs she really does not like the shelter life. It is loud and has a lot of activity and just like aging humans, Elenor needs some peace and a calmer pace to her days.

Shelter staff just love Elenor and true to the boxer breed this dog has a good attitude towards just about everything! And don’t let her age fool you, Elenor still has plenty of spunk left in her and will make a great companion for just about any family. We would love nothing more than to see this great dog find her new family. Would you consider giving Elenor her next home?