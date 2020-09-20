2 The Rescue: Introducing Elenor

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Elenor is a 10-year-old Boxer mix who came to the Guilford County animal shelter on September 9, 2020, as a stray. They don’t have any background information on her but at the shelter, Elenor is calm, affectionate, and loves attention from humans.
Elenor is a senior and like most older dogs she really does not like the shelter life. It is loud and has a lot of activity and just like aging humans, Elenor needs some peace and a calmer pace to her days.
Shelter staff just love Elenor and true to the boxer breed this dog has a good attitude towards just about everything! And don’t let her age fool you, Elenor still has plenty of spunk left in her and will make a great companion for just about any family. We would love nothing more than to see this great dog find her new family. Would you consider giving Elenor her next home?
All adopted cats and dogs at Guilford County Animal Services come fully up to date on age-appropriate vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Elenor, please contact GCAS at 336-641-3401 to set up an appointment.