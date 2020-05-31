2 The Rescue: Let's get Fando adopted!

This 5-year-old dog has been at the Guilford County Animal Shelter since March.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Fando is a 5 year old 55lb male Lab Mix. Fando is neutered and up to date on his vaccines. He came to us as a stray on March 11, so we do not have any previous background history on him. He is one of our long timers and we would love nothing more than to find this great dog a home. He is heartworm positive which is a curable condition, and he cannot transmit it to other animals. He is eligible for the Have-A-Heart program, which includes a 30% off voucher for heartworm treatment.

Fando is calm and gentle and has a very loving nature. He likes to play and snuggle and would make a great companion. Fando seems to be dog selective at the shelter so we would recommend at this time, because we are unable to do meet and greets with potential adopter’s other dogs, that Fando be an only dog.