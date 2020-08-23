2 The Rescue: Feather

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Feather is a beautiful 2-year-old shepherd mix. She came to the shelter on August, 8 with an injured paw and bite wounds and her owner was no longer able to care for her. She has been treated by our medical staff and she is ready for adoption. She is very shy and will need someone who is willing to work with her to bring her out of her shell and help her build her confidence. Shelter staff has found Feather to be very gentle and loving and they are sure she will make a great companion.
All adopted cats and dogs at Guilford County Animal Services come fully up to date on age-appropriate vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Feather, please contact the shelter at 336-641-3401 to set up an appointment.