2 The Rescue: Let's get Cali adopted!

She came to the shelter in July after her owner passed away. Cali is shy and timid but she seeks attention when you give her some space and she is very sweet. She is warming up to our shelter staff but she really needs to find a good understanding home. Shelter staff considers Cali high risk because she is not doing well in the shelter environment. Some animals do better than others, and Cali is having trouble adjusting. GCAS made her available for rescue or adoption in an effort to give her more options.