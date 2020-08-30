2 The Rescue: Let's get Cali adopted!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Cali is a 3-year-old yellow lab mix. Cali is a good medium-sized dog weighing in at 55 pounds.
She came to the shelter in July after her owner passed away. Cali is shy and timid but she seeks attention when you give her some space and she is very sweet. She is warming up to our shelter staff but she really needs to find a good understanding home. Shelter staff considers Cali high risk because she is not doing well in the shelter environment. Some animals do better than others, and Cali is having trouble adjusting. GCAS made her available for rescue or adoption in an effort to give her more options.
The shelter staff thinks Cali would make a great pet for just about any family but she will need some time to decompress and adjust because of all she has been through. Could you be Cali’s hero? Could you help her find a family to call her own?
All adopted cats and dogs at Guilford County Animal Services come fully up to date on age-appropriate vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Cali, please contact the shelter at 336-641-3401 to set up an appointment.