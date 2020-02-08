2 The Rescue: Jesse needs a forever home

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Jesse is a 3-year-old 73 lb female Labrador Retriever mix. She came to the Guilford County Animal Shelter as a stray on June 27, 2020, so we do not have any background information for her.

What we do know is Jesse is a happy, friendly, and very wiggly girl! She loves toys and loves to play. True to her breed she would make an active person a wonderful companion. Jesse has also had a few positive interactions with other dogs while at the shelter. The shelter thinks she will make a great addition to just about any family. Please take some time to come out and meet this great dog. We know you will fall in love with her!