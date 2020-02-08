2 The Rescue: Jesse needs a forever home

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Jesse is a 3-year-old 73 lb female Labrador Retriever mix. She came to the Guilford County Animal Shelter as a stray on June 27, 2020, so we do not have any background information for her.
What we do know is Jesse is a happy, friendly, and very wiggly girl! She loves toys and loves to play. True to her breed she would make an active person a wonderful companion. Jesse has also had a few positive interactions with other dogs while at the shelter. The shelter thinks she will make a great addition to just about any family. Please take some time to come out and meet this great dog. We know you will fall in love with her!
All adopted cats and dogs at Guilford County Animal Services come fully up to date on age-appropriate vaccines. If you are interested in meeting any of the pets looking for a forever, please contact the shelter at 336-641-3401 to set up an appointment.