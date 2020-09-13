2 The Rescue: Rex

This senior pup still has a lot of love to give.

Rex is a 52 pound 10-year-old boxer mix. He was surrendered because his owner, who is also a senior, found he was no longer able to care for him.

Rex is a very friendly well-mannered senior dog. When he first came to the shelter he was unsure about walking on a leash, but as shelter staff quickly learned, he is very smart and picked that up right away!

Rex is heartworm positive which is a condition that must be treated by a qualified vet. Heartworms cannot be transmitted to other animals or humans. Because there is a cost associated with heartworm treatments, coupled with Rex’s advanced age, this stacks the odds against him for finding his forever family. Rex is eligible for the Guilford County Animal Services Have-A-Heart program which includes 30% off of his heartworm treatment at a participating vet practice. Can you open your heart and home for this sweet and gentle senior pet?