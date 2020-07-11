2 the Rescue: Meet Guster

This sweet old man is a handsome fella looking to retire!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Good morning, my name is Guster and in case you can’t tell, I am one very handsome and dapper little guy who is looking for a new family and home to call my home. You probably can’t tell, but I’m a senior at roughly 9 years of age. But don’t let that keep you from considering me as your new friend and sidekick because I have plenty of pep and lots of love to share.

And besides, we seniors ROCK!! Do you know why? Because we know how to behave, we won’t chew up your furniture or favorite shoes, and all we really want is to be with you! I came to Burlington Animal Services as a stray and the folks here are taking good care of me.

I have a few normal, age related issues, but I’m in pretty good shape! I’m a great size, too, weighing about 25 lbs. The folks here say I have a jaunty little walk, and that I’m sweet as can be!

PLUS—November is Adopt-a-Senior-Pet Month!! Doesn’t that sound perfect?? So, are you ready to come meet and adopt me?