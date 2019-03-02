In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet King!

King is a 2-year-old hound mix weighing in at 49 pounds. He came into the shelter when his owner could no longer care for him.

He was a little shy at first but he has warmed up to everyone nicely. King seems to like the company of some of the shelter dogs, but it's always best to have a meet and greet to make sure your current pet likes him.

He's pretty, playful, and energetic. King would do well with an active family or a family with a fenced in yard. He is neutered, micro-chipped, up to date on vaccines and heart worm negative.

If you are interested in meeting King please come by the Davidson County Animal Shelter. His adoption fee is $47.50.

King is waiting to meet you at 490 Glendale Road in Lexington. For more information give the Davidson County Animal Shelter a call at 336-357-0805!