BURLINGTON, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Alexei and Harrington. They are two very cute and playful 9 week old brothers who would love to become members of your family. These boys will entertain each other, as well as their family, with their playful wrestling and pouncing games. Alexei (black) and Harrington (tabby) came to Burlington Animal Services as strays with their mama and all are ready to be adopted.

You can see those sweet babies at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information. All cats and kittens are only $15 through September 21st and includes spay/neuter, vaccines and 30 days free pet insurance.