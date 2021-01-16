2 the Rescue: Meet Alice

She's got a lot of personality, but enjoys cat naps too!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — This pretty girl is Alice. Alice is a three-year-old female Domestic Shorthair. Alice is very friendly and snuggly. She is sweet natured with calm energy. Alice likes to nap, and even though she is very mild mannered, she still has her own special personality and is very vocal and talkative, but not noisy. Alice really is a wonderful cat and is waiting for her new and permanent home and family. Maybe she can be the new member to yours.

If you think Alice would make a great addition to your home, please come and meet her at our facility located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405. Our hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, and Sunday 12 PM to 4 PM. Our office is closed on Monday. You can fill out an application for Alice on our website, then an appointment can be made for you to come and visit her once you are approved.



