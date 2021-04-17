2 the Rescue: Meet Annie

She's a selfie queen and quite the energetic dog!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Good morning, everyone! My name is Annie and I am 3 years old. As you can see from my pictures, I am beautiful and quite photogenic!

Last weekend I got to spend the night with a nice family and go hiking in Hanging Rock State Park. They said I am very sweet and friendly, and that I love getting some good scratches. That is absolutely true! I walk very well on leash, am housetrained, and do fine with kids.

But, I don’t much like thunderstorms and I will chase after cats and other small animals, so that might need to be a consideration for you. Other than that, I really am a sweet, happy girl.

I am currently living in a foster home at beautiful Elon University and loving it. My foster moms spoil me rotten. But, truthfully, I want a loving forever home of my own with a family that will take good care of me and include me in everything they do.