2 the Rescue: Meet Annie

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Good morning, everyone! My name is Annie and I am 3 years old. As you can see from my pictures, I am beautiful and quite photogenic!
Last weekend I got to spend the night with a nice family and go hiking in Hanging Rock State Park. They said I am very sweet and friendly, and that I love getting some good scratches. That is absolutely true! I walk very well on leash, am housetrained, and do fine with kids.
But, I don’t much like thunderstorms and I will chase after cats and other small animals, so that might need to be a consideration for you. Other than that, I really am a sweet, happy girl.
I am currently living in a foster home at beautiful Elon University and loving it. My foster moms spoil me rotten. But, truthfully, I want a loving forever home of my own with a family that will take good care of me and include me in everything they do.
So, if you think that might be you and you’d like to meet me, please email fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov, and the nice folks at Burlington Animal Services will help make that happen. I hope to meet you soon! Love, Annie.