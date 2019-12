GREENSBORO, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment we want you to meet Artica! She is a five year old female domestic shorthair.

She has been at SPCA of the Triad for a few months and is ready to move on to A new place to call home. Her favorite pastime is napping in any empty cardboard box she can find.

If you're interested in adopting Artica, you can meet her at SPCA of the Triad. You can also give them at call at 336-375-3222.