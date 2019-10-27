RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Athena is a 3 year old spayed female terrier mix. She is about 40 lbs. Athena is heartworm negative. She is crate trained, housetrained and walks well on a leash. She loves car rides, walks, and her toys. She is friendly and eager to please.

Athena's family had to give her up when their new baby had to have a long term hospitalization. Athena is great with other dogs of all sizes. Athena is a lover and happy to be where ever you are, whether it be on the couch or taking a walk.

If you are interested in adopting Athena, please visit our website: www.catawarenesz.org and fill out our adoption application . If you have questions about Athena or any of our adoptable animals, please give us a call at 336-953-0925.

The Animal Awareness Society is based out of Randleman, NC.