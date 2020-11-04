BURLINGTON, N.C. — Who is such a pretty girl? Austria is, that’s who! This sweet hound mix girl is about 1 year old and is currently in a foster home.

She weighs around 40 lbs., is house-trained, well-behaved and loves to snuggle up to binge watch Netflix!

Austria is wonderful with all people, but is very picky about other canines. She will need to work on this one area and learn to be more tolerant of other dogs. Austria is spayed and current on vaccines. If you are interested in learning more about Austria and doing a virtual meet and greet with her foster mom, please email us at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov. All pets can be seen at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.