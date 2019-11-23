BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet beautiful Belle! This extremely sweet 2 year old girl is ready to be your best friend and companion. Belle came to us as a stray, so we don’t know her history. However, volunteers tell us she is a very loving and sweet girl. She would likely be a wonderful addition to just about any family and home. Belle is spayed, current on vaccinations and is ready to meet you at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information. All pets can be seen at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.