2 The Rescue: Meet Berkley

Berkley is super sweet and playful. He LOVES meeting new people and makes friends wherever he goes!

Example video title will go here for this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Berkley, a most handsome 1-1/2-year-old fun-loving boy full of personality and sweetness! We figured this playful pup would have been scooped up long ago, but he has not yet found his forever home.

Berkley is super sweet and playful. He LOVES meeting new people and makes friends wherever he goes! He recently went on a Dog Day Out adventure and had glowing reviews from his chaperones!

He is playful but has decent manners and listens well, and he is housetrained, affectionate, and enjoys cuddling. Berkley is an easy pup to love and should easily fit in with most families.