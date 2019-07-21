GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Bit O'Honey! Bit O'Honey was abandoned at a hotel on June 27, when the owner had to go out of town for a medical emergency.

He is a very laid-back fella and likes to walk at a leisurely pace.

Because he's easygoing, he is best suited in a home with a quiet environment.

He would be best suited for another dog near his age and temperament. He is very sweet and friendly and does well with people.

If you are looking to jumpstart your own fitness routine, or like being a fitness coach, Bit O' Honey needs you! If you'd like to adopt him, call the Guilford County Animal Shelter at (336) 641-3400.