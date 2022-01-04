2 The Rescue: Meet Boots

Boots would fit great in an active home

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Boots is a two-year-old Labrador/Shepherd mix breed.

He would be a great fit in a home with an active family, maybe with a fenced in yard so he can run until his heart's content.

Boots gets along well with other dogs, but if you want your dog to meet him first you can visit the Davidson County Animal Shelter where Boots currently resides.

His adoption fee is $75, that includes his neuter, age-appropriate vaccines and microchip.

Boots is heartworm negative.

If you're interested in adopting Boots, swing by the shelter:

490 Glendale Rd.

Lexington, NC. 27292

(336) 375-0805

Their hours are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.