BURLINGTON, N.C. — In this 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Boudreaux. He is a happy and friendly 1-year-old boy who would love to be your partner and best friend!

Boudreaux is young and energetic, so he would be happiest with an active family that will spend ample time with him each day playing or taking long walks.

He is neutered, current on shots and ready to begin his adventure with you.

You can meet him at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343.