2 The Rescue: Meet Bruce Wayne

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bruce Wayne is hoping to keep his secret identity under wraps at a new forever home!
He is loving, yet mysterious.
Unlike the superhero Bruce Wayne, this boy's superpower is making you fall for him.
Bruce loves to spend his days cuddled up under a blanket, coming out to check for trouble every now and then. He would do best in a quiet home with someone who doesn’t mind him cuddling up on the couch with you on his time.
Bio:
- Name: Bruce Wayne
- Age: About 8 years old
- Adoption fee: $85
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
To get more information about adopting Bruce Wayne, head to SPCA of the Triad's website.