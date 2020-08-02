GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Bruno!

Bruno is a 2-year-old male beagle mix. Bruno is a wonderful little man.

He is fun-loving and sweet and loves to give and receive affection.

He is gentle, neutered and an all-around good dog. He also likes to be entertained by playing fetch.

He is believed to be blind in his left eye, but he gets around just fine.

He does need to be walked on a harness.

Bruno needs a new and loving home and maybe yours is the right one for him.

If you think Bruno would make a great addition to your home, come meet him at the SPCA facility at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro.