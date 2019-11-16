BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Buckley, a very handsome 4 year old boy who is ready to be your new best buddy.

Buckley came to us as a stray and is a very sweet guy! He did test positive for heartworm, but will be receiving treatment in a couple of weeks, so please don’t let this keep you from considering him!

Buckley is neutered, current on vaccines and ready to go!

Come meet him today at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343. All pets can be viewed at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.