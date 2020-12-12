2 the Rescue: Meet Buster

He's an oldie but a goodie!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Too old to climb the curtains, but not too old to climb in your lap...that's sweet Buster, one of our adult cats who came to us as a stray.

He’s probably about 8 years old or so, and looks a little "rough around the edges" but it is nothing that a little TLC won’t fix.

Buster is currently in a foster home and his foster mom says: “He is such a sweet guy and we would love for him to have a forever home. He loves to hang around and relax with you at any given time.

Although Buster is older and still recovering from some skin irritation and dental work, he is a very easy cat to care for and he gets along with other cats. He warms up to people pretty quickly and loves to be in the company of others.”