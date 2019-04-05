GREENSBORO, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Carmen! She is a year and a half old female lab mix. She loves giving affection as well as receiving it and she is looking for a loving individual or family to claim her as their own.

If you think Carmen could be the new best friend you have been looking for then come meet her at one of SPCA of The Triad's fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, and Saturday 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Sunday 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

If you're ready to adopt Carmen, you can go the SPCA of the Triad's website, and submit an application. You can also give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Rabies & Microchip Clinic @ All Pets Considered

1 - year Rabies for $7, Microchips for $20

Please have all dogs on leash and cats in carriers.

Saturday, May 4

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

2614 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27408

Beerfest Adoption Fair @ World of Beer

SPCA Adoptable Puppies & Dogs 1 - 4 PM

Support the animals by shopping at the SPCA tent for Artsy T - shirts & Caps, 2019

Attractions Books, and $20 AutoBell Gift Cards

Saturday, May 4

12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

1310 Westover Terrace

Greensboro, NC 27408

Mitzvah Day Adoption Fair @ Temple Emanuel

Sunday, May 5

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

1129 Jefferson Road

Greensboro, NC 27410

Belk Charity Sale Pet Adoption Fair @ Belk Friendly Center

Come meet you new Best Friend and Support the Animals!

Friday May 3

1 - 4 PM each day

Outside the Cosmetic Entrance adjacent to Rack Room Shoes

Greensboro, NC 27408