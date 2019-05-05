RANDLEMAN, N.C. — In today's 2 The rescue segment, we want you to meet Caroline. She is a pretty 7-year-old domestic short haired kitty. Caroline loves to sit on laps and relax. Caroline has lots of charm and love to offer to that special person or family. Caroline is a quiet laid back kitty. She has been spayed and is current on her vaccines. Let's help Caroline find that loving home she deserves.

If you are interested in making Caroline a member of your family, please visit The Animal Awareness Society website and fill out an adoption application. If you would like to meet Caroline, give them a call at 336-953-0925.