2 the Rescue: Meet Carter

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Carter was brought into the SPCA as a stray by a previous adopter who knew Carter would be well taken care of if he brought him to us. He is a 1 1/2 year old male domestic shorthair. Some may because of his coloring consider him a "Russian Blue". Carter would love to be the "King" of his own castle and find a home to be by himself. He would love to find a companion to talk and cuddle with. Maybe you can find a place in your heart and home for Carter.
If you are interested in adopting Carter please go on our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application. You can also call our office to make an appointment to come in and meet him.
Our office is located at 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27405. Our number is 336-375-3222.