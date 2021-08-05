2 the Rescue: Meet Carter

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Carter was brought into the SPCA as a stray by a previous adopter who knew Carter would be well taken care of if he brought him to us. He is a 1 1/2 year old male domestic shorthair. Some may because of his coloring consider him a "Russian Blue". Carter would love to be the "King" of his own castle and find a home to be by himself. He would love to find a companion to talk and cuddle with. Maybe you can find a place in your heart and home for Carter.